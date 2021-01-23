Recall Clous, Hentschel
Dear fellow residents of Traverse City and the editor of our newspaper, the Record-Eagle, I come to you today with great concerns about who is representing Grand Traverse County. Two commissioners, who are elected to represent us, took their position as elected officials to intimidate two women citizens at a public meeting, Jan. 20. One with his rifle, brandishing it in defense of the Proud Boys and the Proud Western Chauvinist. These are violent, threatening groups, the likes of who took part in the siege at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6. They've been labelled an "extremist" group by the FBI. The other commissioner mocked with his laughter, thinking the incident cute or funny.
Both in their un-thoughtful, unkind acts were being chauvinist and misogynist. This does not represent me in the way I want to be represented. Vice Chair Ron Clous, who waved his rifle at the public meeting, and Chairman Rob Hentschel, who found it amusing, now need not only to apologize but to step down.
If they will not, I think we should recall them. It is not time to glorify violence in our community or country. I am a concerned citizen and I call on my fellow concerned citizens to unite with me.
Mary Couling
Traverse City