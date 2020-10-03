To those under 18
Hey kids, I’m deeply sorry for what you had to witness on the debate stage Tuesday evening. Presidential behavior, adult behavior in general, stands on much higher ground. You already know that. Bullying, closing your ears, yelling, interrupting and lying are abusive. They are not behaviors to admire or emulate. You’ve known that since you were little.
Hang on. In a few months we’ll have a better example of how to live and to lead in the White House. In the meantime, learn all you can in school, especially in science and social studies. We need you.
Nancy Cotcamp
Thompsonville
