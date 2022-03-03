Recognizing AWQ students, teachers
I was lucky to be an observer at the recent Academic WorldQuest event, in which teams of four students from across the region competed in their knowledge of world affairs. The fact that the competition was held on the day that Russia invaded Ukraine was lost on no one.
Knowledge of international affairs, current events and history among nations is critical in our interconnected world. I salute all the teachers who supported the students’ efforts. They were up against many odds in this year of pandemic, school shootings, parental bullying at school board meetings, weather delays, etc. Bravo for the persistence, wisdom and spirit of these students.
Nancy Cotcamp
Thompsonville
