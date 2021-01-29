Community deserves better
Commissioners Ron Clous and Rob Hentschel your behaviors were unconscionable. Neither of you were bothered, as you both said as much. I join many in voicing my opinion that your displaying a weapon in response to a resident you are pledged to support, goes beyond what a responsible commissioner would do. You both should resign. You have brought unwanted attention to our city by unbelievably displaying a weapon at a public meeting and you both saw nothing wrong with it. Mr. Clous, you not agreeing with a citizens public opinions clearly brought on this action.
What is wrong with you?
Mr Hentschel, your are complicit in bringing this negative attention to our city and treating our citizens in such a disrespectful, disgusting manner. It's incredible that you found Mr. Clous’ reaction to two citizens funny. This is not the first time that both of you have performed in a manner that is an embarrassment to this board.
I think the members of our community deserve so much better.
Sheryl Coston
Traverse City