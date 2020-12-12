Speaking to Bergman
Our U.S. House Rep. Jack Bergman joined the Texas attorney general in trying to steal lawful election results from the people of Michigan. He agreed to participate in the Motion for Leave to File Brief Amicus Curiae and Brief Amicus Curiae of U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson and 105 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives in support of the plaintiff’s Motion for Leave to File a Bill of Complaint and Motion for a Preliminary Injunction, dated Dec. 10.
There are a few questions I'd like to ask Mr. Bergman to his face. Since I cannot, perhaps he will read this. First, do you see any irony in trying to overturn an election that you won? Second, if you don’t like the process of democracy, and we know you don’t by the fact that you're trying to use the courts to steal an election over the will of the people, why do you participate? Third, if there was a conspiracy to fake an election, how do you think you survived it? If I was involved with a planned effort to fake votes, you wouldn't have been the first to go. That would've been reserved for President Donald Trump. But you would've been a close second.
Bruce Corner
Grawn