Support a greener future
In the past 50 years, winter ice coverage of the Great Lakes has decreased about 63 percent, due to our warming climate. We know that in order to protect our planet from the worst impacts of climate change, we need to transition to 100 percent renewable energy and electrify our buildings. But House Bill 4575 would slow that progress in the Great Lakes State.
Michigan has an important role to play when it comes to getting fossil fuels out of our buildings. Electrifying almost all buildings in Michigan by 2050 could reduce climate emissions equal to taking about 2.6 million cars off the road.
Unfortunately, fossil fuel companies have been pushing bills across the country that will slow down progress toward electrifying buildings, including HB 4575. If passed, it will preempt local governments’ ability to limit the use of gas in buildings. Such a move would take away Michigan communities’ freedom to fully tap into the power of renewable energy.
We should have the right to choose efficient electric buildings. We must press our state representatives to not support HB 4575. Instead, they should represent what Michiganders truly want to see: Policies that will usher in a greener, cleaner future.
Michael Cooper
Ann Arbor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.