Special thanks to Munson Emergency Room crew
My husband had a serious fall in our home. With the help of family, we got him up and drove him to the Munson Medical Center Emergency Room. Upon our arrival, the staff took incredible care of him.
A special thanks to Dr. Shapiro, who put Ron’s dislocated ring finger joint back together. On a follow-up visit to Dr. Jacobson, he stated it was in perfect shape and needed no surgery. Also thank you to the emergency room nurse, R.N. Rhena, who helped in every way.
Thanks for making a scary night turn out so well.
Ron and Mary Coon
Traverse City
