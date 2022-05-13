Proud of redistricting
Michigan has made us proud! All of us who reside in northern Michigan can be glad that the national media declares our state the poster child of fair redistricting. In 2018, 67 of Michigan’s 83 counties voted to create our Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Its job was to make redistricting a nonpartisan process, and that is exactly what it has done. While most other states have battled over gerrymandered maps drawn by politicians, our Commission completed three sets of fair maps without partisan bickering — for U.S. Congress and both houses of the state legislature.
Impressively, 30,000 Michigan citizens participated in the process by offering comments and maps for the Commission to consider. It was a stunning display of democracy at work. So, take pride, Michiganders! We achieved what other states wish for.
Constance Cook
Glen Arbor
