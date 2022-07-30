Pick a problem-solver for county board

As we evaluate candidates for elected office, we focus on three things: integrity, the ability to compromise and problem-solving. Scott Hardy is the true embodiment of these three.

You can trust Scott to learn and listen and then work with others for the best solution for us all. Please vote for Scott Hardy as Grand Traverse County commissioner.

Steve and Sheri Constantin

Traverse City 

