Keep good news coming
I am writing to commend the Record-Eagle on their reporting of local news. On Nov. 26, for example, the article on YouthWork by Grace George was outstanding and important information for citizens. All of the articles by Sierra Clark have been enlightening as well as enjoyable. Your health coverage including that by Luca Powell and others has been terrific during this pandemic. Your staff writers (Patti Brandt Burgess and Mardi Link in particular) have gotten to the heart of local issues.
I also commend the Record-Eagle on their support for Report for America young journalists. We need great journalism to remain a great country. I'm thankful for all your reporters, photographers, editors and others.
Barbara Conley, M.D.
Northport