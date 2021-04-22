Bills would limit election participation
Michigan voted in 2018 for a state constitutional amendment to allow no-reason absentee voting. Two-thirds of voters cast absentee ballots in 2020, resulting in the highest participation and most secure election in history.
Michigan’s Senate Republicans introduced 39 bills addressing election procedures. Of concern are Senate bills 285, 303, 304, requiring voters to send or present ID for absentee ballot applications or to vote. Many don't have a home copier. Sending ID may expose voters to identity theft. Comparing signatures to an ID on file or signing an affidavit is working.
Senate bill 310 prohibits the Secretary of State from sending absentee ballot applications to all registered voters or postcards with the link to the application online. There is no evidence that such mailings led to fraud in 2020, but increased voter turnout.
Senate bills 334 and 299 allow pre-processing, not counting, of absentee ballots one day before election and reporting results by noon the day after election. These would make the process more error-prone.
Allowing only partisan election challengers and video recording (Senate bills 292, 276) makes the process less secure and could intimidate voters. Non-partisan election challengers should be allowed, but not video recording.
Tell Sen. Curt VanderWall (517-373-1725) we all win when everyone votes.
Barbara Conley
Northport