Letter: Conley
Time for lawmakers to step up
As emergency use vaccines roll out, and we continue to protect against spreading COVID-19 and its variants, we must be mindful of those who have been sick, lost loved ones, lost their livelihood and social contact. Now is the time for government to step up.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the American Rescue Plan, providing for vaccine production and distribution, a stimulus payment of up to $1,400, a child tax credit, mortgage and rental assistance and extended unemployment benefits, including for those who did not previously qualify for them. Unfortunately, our Rep. Jack Bergman voted against this bill.
On the state level, the Senate (SB114), including our Sen. VanderWall, voted to hold back much of the federal funds already allocated to Michigan to help people stay in their home, access food and to assist schools (SB29). The Michigan House of Representatives, including Rep. Jack O’Malley, threatened to withhold federal funds to schools unless the governor gives up the ability to close schools due to COVID-19 spread (HB4048-4049).
Our federal and state representatives must step up now, assist in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic and educational effects and fully allocate the federal funds provided.
Barbara Conley
Northport