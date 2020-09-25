Supporting Ferguson
Dana Ferguson, a Democrat and fourth generation northern Michigander, should represent us in the U.S. Congress.
Dana believes in the dignity of the individual. He will work to protect our environment, improve our infrastructure and educational quality and access — from preschool through trade school or college. He will support small business and work to make healthcare available and affordable for all.
He will work to create a balance between job creation and fair wages, worker protections and protection of our lakes and forests. Vote for Dana Ferguson in this election to bring our voice to Washington, D.C.
Barbara Conley
Northport
