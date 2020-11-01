Which way out?
COVID-19 spreads efficiently through coughing, sneezing and loud talking/singing; spreads further indoors; and lives on surfaces for days. Daily, 700 to 1,000 die — older persons and those with other illnesses are most at risk. Some without symptoms can spread COVID-19.
“Herd immunity” — when an infected person cannot pass on the virus — requires immunity in at least 60 percent of the population. Today, we think 10-15 percent have been infected (and may be immune), and 45 percent either must be infected and recover or have an effective vaccine to reach herd immunity. Without a vaccine or precautions to decrease spread, assuming 1 of 200 infected persons will die, former CDC head Tom Frieden estimated an extra 500,000 deaths (in addition to more than 220,000 deaths already). Five percent of infected people will need hospitalization (7.4 million).
In the 1918 influenza epidemic, “mitigating” measures lowered deaths. While developing effective treatments and vaccines, we will get back to normal more quickly, decrease hospitalizations and deaths if we: 1) wash hands (or use sanitizer) frequently 2) clean homes/workspaces 3) keep distant from others 4) mask when indoors 5) avoid crowds 6) isolate when sick and 7) quarantine when exposed even if not sick.
Let’s do this.
Barbara Conley, M.D., and Linda Farrell
Board members
Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department
