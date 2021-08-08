Vaccination mandate for Munson staff
We have reached the point where very effective COVID vaccines are readily available. Any adult can be vaccinated, if they so desire.
Various hospitals around the country have mandated that all staff be vaccinated and for justifiable public health reasons. Some exceptions have been allowed. Those decisions have withstood challenges in the court. One notable example is Methodist Hospital in Houston with a staff of 26,000. Only 116 staff members chose to leave, rather than be vaccinated.
Has Munson Healthcare taken a position on this? Has the public been informed? If there is no staff vaccination mandate, why not? Munson has an obligation to provide the safest possible environment for their staff, their patients and the public.
Jim Compere
Grand Rapids