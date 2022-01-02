Continue protective masking
I am the “fired medical director” referred to by Traverse City Area Public Schools Trustee Erica Moon Mohr in her Facebook post recommending continuation of the TCAPS mask mandate. I certainly agree with her, as this point in time, when we are about to experience the “viral blizzard” of Omicron, is a completely inappropriate moment to lift mask protection for our children.
TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale states that “we are not health care professionals” qualified to make such a decision. But 16 local pediatricians wrote the board a letter urging continuation of the mandate, and both Dr. Christine Nefcy and Dr. Christopher Ledtke at Munson have been vocal in their pro-mask opinions at this time. The Grand Traverse County Health Department thus far has been silent, but its experts undoubtedly favor continuing the mandate.
I urge the Board of Education to convene the emergency meeting that Ms. Moon Mohr requests, reverse their previous decision, and continue the protection of masking in the TCAPS system.
Michael Collins
Traverse City