Missing Olympian
In your editorial “Best of luck to Olympians with Michigan roots,” you failed to mention Abby Roque from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. After a stellar career at the University of Wisconsin, Abby will be representing northern Michigan and the U.S. on the women’s ice hockey team.
In addition, Abby will be making history as the first Indigenous member of the U.S. women’s team at the Olympics. Abby is on the cover of last week's Sports Illustrated.
Best of luck to all our northern Michigan athletes.
Chuck Collini
Traverse City