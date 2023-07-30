Thank you from the Glen Lake Women’s Club
The Glen Lake Women’s Club’s July 19 Art Fair was a huge success, thanks to the generous support of our local businesses and community members.
With such beautiful weather, hundreds of visitors shopped through the fair to find that perfect treasure. The annual, juried Art Fair includes artists who represent a wide variety of one-of-a-kind art pieces, including pottery, painting, textiles, woodworking and jewelry.
Proceeds from the Art Fair provide scholarships for Glen Lake Community School students attending Northwestern Michigan College. Since 1980, the Glen Lake Woman’s Club has awarded more than $325,000 to 245 students.
The Glen Lake Women’s Club, a 501(c)(3) organization, was established in 1937 with the goal of fostering social, civil and education projects. The charter members adopted as their slogan: "If you wish to live in a better place, better the place in which you live."
For more information about the Glen Lake Women’s Club, the Art Fair or scholarship program, visit the Art Fair Facebook page or the Glen Arbor Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.visitglenarbor.com.
Kathy Cole
Glen Lake Woman’s Club president
Empire
