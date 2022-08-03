Thanks from Glen Lake Woman's Club
The Glen Lake Woman’s Club’s July 20, 2022 Art Fair was a huge success — thanks to the generous support of our local businesses and community members.
Despite wind and looming rain showers, shoppers came out in record numbers. The annual, juried Art Fair includes artists who represent a wide variety of one-of-a-kind art pieces, including pottery, painting, textiles, woodworking and jewelry. All proceeds from the Art Fair provide college scholarships for Glen Lake Community School students attending Northwestern Michigan College. Since 1980, the Glen Lake Woman’s Club has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships.
The Glen Lake Woman’s Club, a 501(c)(3) organization, was established in 1937 with the goal of fostering social, civil and education projects. The charter members adopted as their slogan, "If you wish to live in a better place, better the place in which you live."
For more information about the Glen Lake Woman’s Club, the Art Fair or our scholarship program, visit the Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair Facebook page or the Glen Arbor Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.visitglenarbor.com.
Glen Lake Woman’s Club President Kathy Cole
