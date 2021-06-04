Responding to Rahrig
When my husband read Jill Rahrig's letter on May 30, he said, "Bless that poor woman; she doesn't know where to spit!" Clearly pro-Trump, she calls us Democrats "Marxist liberals" out to scuttle the U.S. Constitution.
But wasn't Donald Trump the one to cozy up to Vladimir Putin, share classified intelligence? Isn't Trump the one to resist a peaceful transfer of power and spread lie after lie about fraudulent elections despite the many, many recounts? Hasn't Trump surrounded himself with corruption and the worship of money?
Then she pities, in an elitist way, the poor, those unsafe (from gun violence?) and unfree (is this about wearing masks to protect others from a virus?).
I agree with her that a gun industry now reigns, under NRA fear mongering. But Marxism? Calm down, Ms. Rahrig, and be coherent in your arguments.
Dr. Priscilla Cogan
Leland