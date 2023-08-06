Help for local hairdresser who won't serve transgender customers
The hairdresser at a local salon who refuses to serve transgender customers appears to be equating trans people to pedophiles, but I fail to see how her training as a hairdresser taught her how to recognize pedophiles.
I would like to help her in this. As a clinical psychologist with a speciality in child sexual abuse, the majority of pedophiles in my clinical experience were Christian males, husbands and fathers, so I would recommend that she avoid all Christian males in her salon.
Some mentally ill women also were pedophiles, so may I suggest that she not welcome any female with emotional problems.
She may complain that leaves her only with children as clients, but alas, I also have seen some children, from the age of 6 on, who have been accused of inappropriate touching.
Lest she think that would leave her with no clients, her psyche does offer her a solution: Perhaps she could become a dog groomer.
With appropriate training, of course.
Dr. Priscilla Cogan
Leland, Mich., and Upton, Mass.
