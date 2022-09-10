When legislation victimizes women
Horrible news. A male predator spies a female jogger, a mother and teacher, overpowers her, forces her against her will into his SUV. Days later, she is discovered dead.
But here is the emotional link for so many of us women: Male GOP legislators across this country moved to overpower a woman’s right to her own body and health; in some cases, demanding she carry the baby of a rapist.
We perceive these legislators as predators in their own actions, forcing their will upon us. As a result, women will die.
Come November, we will not forget the identities of these legislative predators.
Dr. Priscilla Cogan
Leland
