Appalled by accusation
As a summer resident of 75 years in Leland, Mich., I am appalled by the accusation of state Sen. Lana Theis that state Sen. Mallory McMorrow is grooming and sexualizing kindergartners.
This is the new political playbook of the GOP across this country, devoid of policy, but swarming with smears of pedophilia at Democratic opponents. What has happened to the Grand Old Party? Do they not know how ABSURD and FOOLISH they appear as they swear fealty to the BIG LOSER who declared before the 2020 election that if he lost, he would assert fraud? Do they not know that Americans respect courage, honesty, reason, truth and standing for what you believe?
Time to clean house, Michiganders, and vote for people of either party but people of TRUE CONSCIENCE who try to make things better for their constituency, not drag them down into the sewer.
Priscilla Cogan
Upton, MA
