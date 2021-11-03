Looking for TSO encore
The Traverse Symphony Orchestra combined with a jazz ensemble recently as its official return to inside performance venues. Called the TSO Jazz Orchestra, it was a swinging affair of jazz and café standards that literally knocked it out of the emotional park. On Saturday, Oct. 23, the dance and romance night was electric with brassy, bubbling classics that did much to allay these many months of fear and misery for those in the lively arts longing to perform again and work out of the pandemic swamp.
Nothing but the best to all who participated and the TSO for making it happen. And just one more thing: do it again.
Joe M. Coffman
Traverse City