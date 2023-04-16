What happened to trash removal?
For many years, we had fairly good and responsible companies like American Waste. If you live in Traverse City, you could be fairly certain they would pick up on your day assigned. Recently, they sold out to a company with bright green trucks and poor service.
We expect to have our trash picked up on Monday mornings in Williamsburg. In the last five weeks, they got it right only one time. I had to call and complain for the service that we pay for every three months.
I was even asked by someone if “I could wait another week?” Really?
They dumped on the good and hard-working American Waste folks after the takeover, then tons of jobs needed filling.
Treat employees like they matter, so they can make the customer matter as well.
Joan Cloutier
Williamsburg
