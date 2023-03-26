'Another View' lacked logic
Regarding the Detroit News' anti-union legislation editorial (Another View, March 17):
As a former teacher who bemoans the loss of unions for public school workers, it puzzles me why company/school district management wouldn't negotiate working conditions with a representative.
A group representing the whole can meet with co-workers to understand what seems best for most employees. They can convey to management requests for improvements rather than individuals presenting too many issues for management to deal with. Management should convey information through union leadership, rather than multiple memos, meeting with individuals, etc.
Organized labor assures workers of better working conditions, equal pay for equal work and provides an avenue for airing grievances.
So why object to paying union dues? If a worker is represented by union leadership, shouldn't they contribute to the expenses? If one doesn't want to participate, seek employment elsewhere and, if better pay/working conditions can be found elsewhere, that is one's right.
The editorial also lacked logic.
The Legislature's work for union laborers indicates more than 14% of current unionized workers in Michigan want to join unions and work where they'll be treated uniformly. It doesn't mean the Legislature only works for 14% of the workforce.
Why are taxpayers "on the hook" if fees paid to unions are refundable state tax credit?
I'm not sure what reading requirements for third-graders have to do with union laws.
I'm happy to read "Another View," but I hope the Record-Eagle will publish ones that are more reasonably presented.
Dorothy Clore
Alden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.