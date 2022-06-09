How much longer?
How much longer, lawmakers (primarily Republican), are you willing to see American children lie dead on classroom floors, on school playgrounds? How much longer are you willing to see innocent citizens gunned down in grocery stores, places of worship, entertainment venues, on neighborhood streets? How much longer are you going to cower before members of the NRA, misinformed Second Amendment advocates, voters who might possibly remove you from office (and I fervently hope they are growing in number)? How much longer before you realize that you were elected to office not for your own fame and glory, but because the majority of voting citizens of this country expect you to pass laws restricting background checks for gun purchasers, restricting the acquisition of military assault weapons, and limiting rounds of ammunition, so that Americans can safely attend school and concerts, buy groceries, worship and simply walk down the street to visit family and friends. How much longer????
Dorothy Clore
Alden
