Exceptional care
Enough can not be said about the exceptional and professional care provided by the nursing and support staff of the cardiac rehabilitation facility associated with the Traverse Heart and Vascular, a service of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Subsequent to several heart procedures and surgeries performed in 2020, I was enrolled in the cardiac rehab program where I received cardiovascular evaluation, exercise training and dietary counseling — to name just a few of the many activities that I received twice a week.
I would like to give special applause to Jodi (R.N. supervisor), Lindsay, Kelly, Luann, Haley, Mary, David, Linda, Lyn, Nancy, Lori and Peggy for making my recovery from my triple bypass a total success. You monitored my heart, oxygen saturation and blood pressure while exercising. Take pride in knowing that your services are greatly appreciated. If I had the power, you all would be receiving a pay raise or a healthy bonus.
God bless you and to all the health care professionals serving our community. Take care, stay safe.
Ben Clayton
Traverse City