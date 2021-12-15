The life you save ...
The Record-Eagle article about COVID-19 in the Grand Traverse region published Dec. 8 “Officials: Majority of hospitalizations, deaths are younger, unvaccinated” was a telling snapshot of the ways people are behaving in regards to the virus.
Let's look at the reported numbers with an objective eye disregarding our philosophical differences. There were 1964 new cases and 28 deaths in Grand Traverse County in the past 30 days (highest ever since the start of the pandemic).
Other numbers: of 146 inpatients, 27 vaccinated and 119 not.
61 patients in ICU beds: 7 vaccinated and 54 not.
9 patients on ventilators: vaccinated 0, unvaccinated 9.
Perhaps it's time to listen again to the qualified medical specialists and save some lives. Medical autonomy doesn't seem to be the answer.
As the old seat belt public service ad said "The life you save may be your own."
Tom Clark
Traverse City