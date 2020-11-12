An invitation to our representatives
Congratulations to Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Jack Bergman.
We the people of the First District and the State of Michigan have re-elected you to another term. We now invite you to find common ground, reach across the aisle, share ideals and ideas and compromise with your fellow elected officials — regardless of party affiliation — for the greater good of the people who elected you in the First District, the State of Michigan and the United States of America.
We remain hopeful.
Sandra Clark
Benzie County