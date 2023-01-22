Township needs direction from taxpayers – now
Residents of Inland Township, it is time for you to act if you are at all concerned about how your tax dollars are being spent by your board.
The Inland Township Board has voted on and passed a resolution to hire an architectural firm to begin the design for a new township hall and fire station. This effort is going to cost the taxpayers more than $47,000 and what will we get?
The board requested that the fire chief reach out to multiple firms, but no input was included for the design on the township hall side. This means the architectural firms had to guess about what to include in their proposals. This will cause the proposals will be inflated because of the lack of clear directions.
As the design process proceeds, there will be changes; each change will add more money to the overall cost. When the process is completed, Inland Township will have a nice design that the residents may or may not like.
The biggest challenge is – and will continue to be – how to fund the construction.
James Clark
Interlochen
