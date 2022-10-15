Proposal 3 goes too far
I agree with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion in the Dobbs case, removing the abortion issue to states, allowing voters the opportunity to resolve the matter.
I am surprised, however, by the deceptive tactics utilized by outside influences attempting to legalize abortion in Michigan up to the moment of birth and also depriving parents of the ability to protect their minor children when medical procedures are involved.
Outside influences have contributed tens of millions of dollars hoping Michigan voters will amend our constitution. Regardless of view, pro-choice or pro-life, Proposal 3 goes too far, is too extreme and needs to be defeated.
Michael Cianciolo
Traverse City
