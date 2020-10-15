Please re-elect Peters
A vote to reelect Gary Peters has an added incentive in that Democrats have a chance to gain control of the Senate, but only if Peters retains his seat. The country would be a more hopeful place if Mitch McConnell no longer controlled the Senate — refusing to bring important legislation to the floor and ramming through his agenda — and reelecting Peters could help make that possible.
Peters is one of the most effective and bipartisan senators. He supports affordable health care, agriculture, apprenticeship programs, small businesses, good-paying jobs, manufacturing, the Great Lakes and being responsible with tax dollars.
Christina Evans
Bellaire
