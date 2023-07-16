A view of the future with absentee ownership
In watching the ongoing debate about absentee ownership and accessory dwelling units (ADUs), I cannot help but compare the Traverse City situation to Destin, Fla. Both are resort areas by the water that draw many vacation visitors each year.
We have spent the last few winters at Destin and usually rent a place in a former residential neighborhood. Over the years, Destin has grown to allow absentee ownership rentals and ADUs throughout all the neighborhoods with very little, if any, density regulations.
The neighborhood we have been in is 90% short-term rentals. It is easy to count them, since each property for rent is marked for rental and shows the occupancy limit on the property with a sign at the sidewalk. Most properties have an occupancy of eight to 16 persons, with some going as much as 24 if they have a three-story house and a large ADU in the back.
Granted, Traverse City will probably never develop solely as a tourist destination, but in comparing it to places like Destin, bad things can happen to vacation communities when absentee ownership rentals and ADUs are allowed to start.
Where does it end?
Frank Christie
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.