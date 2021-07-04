Cover the positive comments
I attended the Traverse City Area Public Schools board meeting on June 28. I was very disappointed with the Record-Eagle's coverage of the citizen input. While opponents of the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging resolution did outnumber those speaking in favor of it, there were some excellent points offered by supporters. Your coverage was one sided and sensationalized. One speaker said, "every decade has issues that some predict will destroy our kids and democracy. It might be rap (music), or the Beatles, but none of the predicted damage occurs."
Another speaker talked about the need for understanding other traditions and cultures as students leave Traverse City for more diverse places.
Shame on the Record-Eagle for not reporting on the positive comments that were made.
We should never be afraid of knowledge. Knowledge helps our students make wise decisions. The opponents of the resolution seem to be afraid of fact-based information. Good for the supporters of the resolution and the school board for pursuing a curriculum that will enhance understanding of other traditions and history.
Paul Christ
Traverse City