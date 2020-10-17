Make your vote count
This is an amazingly important election. Be sure to vote. Our vote by ballot has been proven over the centuries as safe and secure. Mail-in voting is also safe, secure and helps protect us against COVID-19.
Vote.
Vote for restoring respect for ourselves, our country among the nations. Vote to restore respect for individuals rather than mockery. Vote to restore respect of science instead of lying, falsifying facts. Vote to restore respect for law and order rather than flaunting rules. Vote to restore compassionate adult sanity to the government of the people, by the people, for all the people.
Emmy Lou Cholak
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.