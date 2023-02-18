What middle-schoolers could teach Bergman
All middle school students know that claims in essays must be backed up with evidence.
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman's released statement after President Biden’s State of the Union address opens with a claim, “President Biden lacks understanding of issues facing Americans,” but no evidence to support it.
This was followed by an insult/claim with no evidence. Finally: “It’s time President Biden set aside his demeaning partisanship and fight for the prosperity and future of our Republic.”
Partisanship is part of governing, has been since 1789. It's part of Originalism — which Republicans are supporting 100% with no regard to people’s rights today.
That’s another issue to write about another day — with facts.
I’m thinking our middle-schoolers could teach Jack Bergman how to write with factual evidence to support his claims - plus a few lessons in kindness.
Judy Childs
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.