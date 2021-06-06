Disappointed in Bergman
I would like some response from Rep. Jack Bergman, but get none.
Bergman wants citizens to have the freedom to decide if they are going to pass COVID to vulnerable people by refusing to wear masks. Correct?
Bergman voted against the House bill to order an investigation into the decimation of our nation’s capital that killed five people. He wants to sweep that under the rug. Was he in favor of investigating Secretary Hillary Clinton’s emails? Investigating Benghazi? Four died in Benghazi. A horrible act, but he thought Clinton was responsible somehow? Who’s responsible for the five deaths on Jan. 6 at our Capitol? Tourists? Why doesn't he want an investigation?
Now, you want our governor to refuse federal money for unemployment so more people get back to work?
You get to decide which freedoms the citizens get:
Wear a mask? Yes.
Learning the truth of the insurrection at the Capitol? No.
Decide which jobs I want to apply for? No.
Live free of Enbridge’s threat of destroying our precious Lake Michigan and Huron? No.
That’s an autocracy, not democracy.
I'm disappointed in his repeated siding with corporations and political figures and against the people of Michigan.
Judy Childs
Traverse City