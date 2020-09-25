Three worthy candidates
Rachel Johnson was an outstanding member of the Northwestern Michigan College board of trustees for the past four years and her reelection will add continuity and solid support for students, faculty and staff. Website: voteracheljohnson.com
Ken Warner brings a wealth of knowledge and commitment from his experience as the dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan. Website: warnerfornmc.com
Laura Oblinger is an effective leader with high energy and proven success with years of service to the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce. Website: laura.oblinger.com
Please review their websites and consider casting your vote to “keep learning at the center.”
Ross Childs
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.