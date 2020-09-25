Three worthy candidates

Rachel Johnson was an outstanding member of the Northwestern Michigan College board of trustees for the past four years and her reelection will add continuity and solid support for students, faculty and staff. Website: voteracheljohnson.com

Ken Warner brings a wealth of knowledge and commitment from his experience as the dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan. Website: warnerfornmc.com

Laura Oblinger is an effective leader with high energy and proven success with years of service to the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce. Website: laura.oblinger.com

Please review their websites and consider casting your vote to “keep learning at the center.”

Ross Childs

Traverse City

