I would like to express my appreciation for Neal Jones, Coach Chris Givens and President Erin Peters of the Trojan Hockey Booster Club for taking the efforts to see that the seniors on the 1976-77 Trojan hockey team received a varsity letters.
These players were the key individuals in creating hockey as a varsity sport in lower northwestern Michigan. The players were Jeff Armour, Dan Bell, Jerry Clous, Bruce Graham, Teri Hibbard, Bill Robinson, Kevin Stuart and Tim Thomas. You can certainly see that they have created a legacy for high school hockey in Michigan, which will last forever. I am thankful for this gift.
We know under Coach Givens that next year's team is ready and able to carry on the proud tradition of Trojan hockey
Ross Childs
Traverse City
