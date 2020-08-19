TC needs accessibility
I have wanted to write this letter for a long time. My mother lives in Traverse City; she has for over 30 years. She is now having trouble getting around and enjoying the town as she once did. There is a serious problem with the amount of handicap accessibility. As inclusive as your community is, you seem to forget the handicap.
Where are the handicap parking spaces on Front Street? Where is handicap accessibility at your airport? There is no handicap drop off at the car rental at the airport, or to pick up a rental car at the airport. I have so much trouble with this. You have many protests, so many issues you support. Where are issues for the handicapped? You have bike lanes, running/walking lanes but not handicap parking. You have residents who would love to enjoy their town, but are unable to, because of restrictions. Most of them I would assume are elderly and just need a little help getting around.
I ask that you look at these restrictions and try to find a solution for those who are unable to run/bike, etc but still enjoy your community! I would imagine there are laws that should be followed for handicap parking.
Barb Chapman
Venetia, PA
