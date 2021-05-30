Questions of equal rights
White Christians who fear people of color “taking over the country” are speaking and acting openly on their fears. Their actions show that they believe in scarcity and lack. No multiplying of fish and loaves here. If another human being has the same rights as I do — I’ll somehow lose. No loving your neighbor as yourself here.
We now have a rush to restrict voting rights for people of color. There should be no competition for equal rights when our nation is founded upon the principle that “all men are created equal.” We have grown since the days of slavery and the genocide of Native Americans. We realize that “all men” must include all women, children and people of color regardless of their religion, race or gender orientation.
The unnecessary sterilization of women held in ICE custody during the Trump administration and the police killings of Black men for minor offenses is slow genocide.
Our democracy requires us to reject systemic racism, hate and acknowledge that the white men (not “boys”) who stormed the Capitol were terrorists. What if they had been Black men? Would they have lived to continue plotting?
Where is Jesus?
Rev. Julie Chai
Traverse City