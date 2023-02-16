We must find ways to heal, not harm
We have a huge issue that needs addressing, brought to our attention by large amount of anger, depression, anxiety, addiction and gun violence in our nation.
As a society that glorifies violence as a way to solve our deeper emotional pain, we have the emotional maturity of a 5-year-old, lashing out or self-destructing.
Instead of learning how to do deeper inner healing, we react to outer events, believing that others are to blame for how we feel. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
As a result, we have a victim mentality of powerlessness. We forget that we are all creators of our own reality and, together, of our national mentality. Though we may have been a victim or grown up in a dysfunctional family, once we reach adulthood, we have a choice on what to do with our history of pain. We can feed it, and pass it on to the next generation, or we can transform it.
Under anger and emotional repression are feelings we are avoiding, such as helplessness, worthlessness, grief, loss, rejection, guilt, shame, loneliness and betrayal — all causing us to feel unsafe.
Healing these, we return to greater physical, emotional and spiritual health.
Julie Chai
Traverse City
