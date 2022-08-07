Danger in defining an 'ultimate' truth
Thank you for your July 31 article on the papal apology to the Canadian Native population for physical and sexual abuses in their “Christian” boarding schools or re-education camps.
These events are part of a larger human problem stemming from the fundamental belief that anyone can have "The Ultimate Truth," which gives them the “right of conquest,” as established in Pope Nicholas V’s Bull. This justified the conversion and conquest of Native land and water, for the expansion of Catholic economic and political power.
Any time we believe that our own faith is "The Ultimate Truth," we justify and legalize horrendous acts of domination over others, such as slavery, genocide, human rights abuses, and wars, all of which take away the human right to self-determination and the pursuit of happiness. The abortion war is a current example of how this infiltrates politics.
As soon as we define "The Ultimate Truth," it is no longer the truth. We would be wise to remember the words of 400 B.C. philosopher Lao Tzu: “The Tao that can be told is not the eternal Tao. The name that can be named is not the eternal name.”
Respectfully,
Youngman and Julie Chai
Traverse City
