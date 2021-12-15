The Oxford shooting and emotional intelligence
The school shooting in Oxford brings up much needed discussions about gun control. But an even greater need — the elephant in our collective room — is the need for us to learn tools for emotional intelligence.
Many in our nation are reacting violently out of anger. Not knowing how to transform our anger, we feed it, blame and act as victims — all while victimizing others.
Anyone who is angry is in emotional pain. To heal our anger, we need to access and heal our emotional pain. This means learning how to compassionately be with the feelings beneath our anger. Taking time each day to ask ourselves “What am I feeling right now?” is a good place to start.
The more we can be with our own feelings, the easier it is to be with the feelings of others. The more we are able to acknowledge our own anger and access the feelings underneath, the more we can do this with our children, family and friends.
When the feelings underneath our anger are acknowledged, felt, identified in our body and allowed to heal and release, they can become gifts. Feelings connect us to our soul. Anger damages it.
Rev. Julie Chai
Traverse City