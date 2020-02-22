Judicial system
Trump has proclaimed an "absolute right" to meddle in our judicial system — a separate branch of our government. He pardons war criminals and seeks to reduce the sentence of Roger Stone, one of his close white color criminal cronies. When the president takes the power of the judiciary unto himself, to serve his political ends covering up his own crimes, it puts our democracy in danger.
I witnessed firsthand what it is like to live in a dictatorship while serving in the Peace Corps in South Korea, 1979-1981. The fear of speaking one’s own truth or asking political questions was intense as South Koreans looked around to see if a plainclothes policeman was listening and they would be arrested.
Many support Trump because their 401K is doing well. That's a selfish sellout of our nation. Many support him because he mirrors their unresolved anger and deep inner pain, as if to carry it for them, scapegoating people of color, immigrants, whistle blowers, the "liberal media" and other "scum" who dare challenge him.
If you allow this, you are being manipulated and conned by the greatest scam artist to ever sit in the White House.
Julie Chai
Traverse City
