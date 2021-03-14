Look beneath the darkness
Nothing is by accident. The Donald Trump and QAnon phenomena are a manifestation, a mirror, of our inner darkness — the fear and resistance to looking at the emotional pain lying beneath our anger and rage.
Trump shows us how, when we think of ourselves as victims, we blame, manipulate, conspire, demonize others and justify acts of unkindness and cruelty, both in word and in deed.
In the shadows are feelings of worthlessness, rejection, abandonment and being unloved (ultimately not loving ourselves.) To avoid these feelings, we need constant chaos, conspiracy or other distractions.
We try to control our environment so that it offers us what we need but have not found — acceptance and love. But loving applause from outside of us will not heal our inner pain, it only takes the edges off, so we seek more and more control and distraction and applause.
It is as simple as that. Each of us has the opportunity to journey with in and discover that beneath our fear, rage and conspiracy theories, beneath the pain, is a wonderful child just waiting to be loved, accepted and seen for the awesome light we truly are.
Julie Chai
Traverse City