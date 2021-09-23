Will Bunek defying voters
As a Leelanau County resident and U.S. citizen, I am dismayed to see (Sept. 16 Record-Eagle) that County Commissioner Will Bunek led a move to dismiss the public vote on early childhood education by changing the millage to zero. His excuse is that we are a “constitutional republic” and therefore, he can override any vote with which he disagrees.
This is a shocking revelation about Mr. Bunek’s thinking. I am acquainted with him, having officiated a wedding in his family many years ago, and found him to be a kind and reasonable man.
To say that local elected officials can change a public vote they do not like, is in line with the current fallacy that Donald Trump should be president, after having lost the election in what he had termed “a landslide” of votes, the year he won the election.
We, as a people, are not always wise in our choices for our leaders, sometimes letting our fears, and unrelenting need for victimhood, lead us in directions that undermine our democratic institutions.
I will always hold a personal fondness for Mr. Bunek, but I will not vote for him again as county commissioner.
Julie Chai
Traverse City