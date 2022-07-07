Rethink fireworks
Fireworks are a source of concentrated toxic heavy metals with loud explosions damaging hearing, health and the environment. Fireworks cause panic resulting in injury or death to pets, farm animals, wildlife and veterans with PTSD. Eagles will abandon their nests, and many birds suffer vision and hearing loss.
Reds: Strontium reacts with air and water, causing long term contamination of our soil and ground water.
Whites: Aluminum causes brain and lung damage.
Blues: Copper with the burning of perchlorates, creates dioxins, causing severe skin disease. Dioxins are a human carcinogen and affect our hormones and glucose metabolism.
Greens: Barium causes muscle weakness, numbness in facial muscles, changes in blood pressure and gastrointestinal issues such as vomiting and diarrhea. Barium can accumulate in fish, and move it up the food chain to us.
Purples: Rubidium causes skin irritations, is toxic if ingested and may replace the calcium in bones.
Various: Cadmium causes lung damage, stomach irritation, vomiting, diarrhea, are taken up by fish and other wildlife, eventually to our plates.
It is time for us to rethink how we want to go about celebrating the founding of our nation.
Julie Chai
Traverse City
