Compliments for the content
Kudos to the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
I wish to compliment the editors on the recent change in the daily Bridge column. Some may disagree, but I find it to be an improvement over the past column.
And while I am at it, I would like to praise the Record-Eagle for its commitment to local sports coverage. R-E subscribers are blessed to have timely and comprehensive sports coverage.
My winter newspaper, The Sarasota Herald Tribune, used to be a wonderful paper with excellent, timely local and national sports coverage. They recently eliminated local sports coverage in their print edition altogether, now featuring stale two-day-old national articles.
We don’t know how lucky we are up North.
Ralph Cerny
Traverse City
